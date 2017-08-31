Identifying an author's prose can be as simple as counting how much they use the word

The numbers show that writers do have a unique pattern of writing, and that their word usage is both consistent and predictable. To demonstrate this, I didn’t rely on any advanced machine learning or overly complicated formulas. Instead, I looked at the work of Frederick Mosteller and David L. Wallace, who wrote on the topic in the 1960s and relied on methods so simple that they were actually cutting words out of paper to count them. They were interested in the Federalist Papers, essays written anonymously arguing for the ratification of the Constitution that had been a mystery for over 150 years. Both Alexander Hamilton and James Madison claimed later in life that they were the author of the 12 “disputed essays,” but the numbers showed that only Madison’s claim held up.

