Candidate Trump said he'd remove Confederate flag from South Carolina state house.

It has been—and continues to be—a shocking rhetorical and moral unraveling from the president of the United States. Even more so because two years ago Trump was asked about the flying of the Confederate Flag, the most ubiquitous and divisive symbol of the Confederate South. During a June 2015 campaign press conference—his first as a presidential candidate—then-candidate Trump was asked about whether the Confederate flag should be taken down from the South Carolina State House. Trump was asked by a reporter where he stood on the issue, which became a national issue following the mass shooting at a church in Charleston, South Carolina six days earlier. “I would take it down, yes,” said Trump then. “I think they should put it in the museum... let it go… respect whatever it is you have to respect because it was a point in time.”