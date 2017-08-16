What Is An "Incel" (Involuntary Celibate) - Updated

I've heard about this issue before, for example, when Elliot Rodgers killed six people in California

but hadn't heard the term "incel" until it was used in some articles about the white supremacists and neo-Nazis. It refers to those who are involuntarily celibate. These people often hate men who are successful in getting laid, especially if they aren't white men, and they also generally hate the women who won't have sex with them. They often blame their problems on feminists and lesbians, rather than trying to figure out what they need to change about themselves so that women are attracted to them.

Per Urban Dictionary:

"Involuntary Celibate". A frustrated virgin who feels as if the world owes them sex. A self-described 'incel' is highly likely to blame their virginity on the other 6,999,999,999 people on the planet rather than consider that maybe the problem lies inward.Mark's started calling himself an 'incel', because he can't get laid.

There are web sites dedicated to these people, and they often include fantasies of rape and murder. They feel that women owe them sex. It's downright scary to read the quotes from some of these sites - even without actually visiting one of them.

I suppose it doesn't come as a surprise that these people are drawn to the white supremacist bullshit, where they can blame other races for their inability to have sex, and they can get a sense of power from their hatred.

Update:

Thanks to American Idle for this additional link:

