Newsvine Isn't Actually Shutting Down - the Notice Has Disappeared

Have you noticed that the announcement that NV is shutting down has disappeared from the site? Really ... go look for it. It's gone.

It's pretty funny - this was actually an experiment to see how the people in here would behave under different conditions. First was the removal of the moderators, which led to some people acting like outright asses, but which didn't lead to total degeneration of most people's behavior. Then it was Mark's article about NV closing - which did result in some very interesting behavior. Some people apparently can't act civilized unless they're forced to.

I imagine TPTB are laughing their asses off at some people right about now. How does it feel to be part of an experiment like this?

The joke's on us. Or, at least, some of us.

P.S. - it is actually true that the shutdown notice has disappeared. I seriously doubt it means the site owners have changed their mind about the shutdown, although I suppose anything's possible.