What's the Best Article You Ever Wrote .. or Read ... on Newsvine? Let's Go Out on a Positive Note

By katrix
Fri Aug 4, 2017 7:35 PM
Seeds don't count - it has to be an original article.  If you don't have one of your own to post, you can post a link to one that somebody else wrote which you thought was great.

As many people know, one of my favorite articles is Celestina's Elevenish Ways to Kill a Peep, so I won't use that for my entry.  I loved one that TheJackel wrote about how Noah's Ark was not scientifically possible.  I'm going to have to think about this for a while before I decide which one to link to.  I also loved the one that jfkgillis wrote as a memorial tribute to his mom.  There were so many good ones .. let's go through them on a positive note on our way out.

If you think of multiple articles which qualify, that's great - but please post them in different comments, so people can go read them and then comment about a specific article in the comment thread. 

 

