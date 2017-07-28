Newsvine

Outlaw pastor Rob Bell shakes up the Bible Belt - CNN.com

The young couple -- blond, tanned and draped in khaki and cotton summer clothes -- were waiting to hear Rob Bell, a controversial California pastor, when Ben ran into an old college acquaintance.
After making small talk, the man handed the Baldwins a note. Opening it, they read a neatly typed message that began with, "A few questions to consider tonight."
It asked whether Bell honored the Bible "as inspired by God." Could his audience recognize "heresy" and guard against it? "As you listen tonight," it advised, "ask God himself to show you what is true and what is not true."
The Baldwins weren't surprised. Only the night before, at another Bell event, a street preacher had warned them they would go to hell. Bell has a reputation among conservative Christians as a false teacher who leads others astray.

The couple decided to risk damnation and enter the theater. They'd heard enough about false teachers growing up in a conservative Christian environment built on "shame, guilt and fear." Ben started listening to Bell's podcasts about a year ago after going through a personal crisis.

