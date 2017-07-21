Trump plans to nominate non-scientist to head science at USDA - CNNPolitics.com

There's an interesting catch here.

However, there's a stipulation in the Farm Bill that was first added in 2008 that mandates that all nominees to the chief scientist role at the USDA be a scientist -- something Clovis is not.

"The Under Secretary shall be appointed by the President, by and with the advice and consent of the Senate, from among distinguished scientists with specialized training or significant experience in agricultural research, education, and economics," the statute reads.

The White House and Clovis did not return requests for comment. The USDA declined comment until Clovis is formally nominated.

It's starting to look like we need stipulations like that for all the Cabinet positions, since Trump hires only toadies instead of anyone who's actually qualified for their job. And other Presidents have also nominated people who didn't have the right background for Cabinet positions.