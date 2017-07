Damn it. And he committed suicide on Chris Cornell's birthday, no less, after recently singing at Chris's funeral. I never got to see Linkin Park, but got to hear Chester sing with Stone Temple Pilots when he replaced Scott Weiland on their tour - he was awesome.

RIP, Chester.

Does mental illness drive creativity? So many artists seem to suffer from mental illness. And, of course, so many of them abuse drugs. Tragic.