Wasps in the Grill - Not News (and certainly not Good News!)

I was sitting on the deck reading yesterday evening before dark, when I realized there was a loud humming noise coming from inside my gas grill. Not being a masochist, I waited until it got dark (when wasps are less active), then opened the grill and ran inside. No angry wasps came out to fly around the windows at the time. But today I have noticed a few flying around, presumably annoyed. The problem is, I'm too chicken to really go out and examine the grill until I'm sure they're over their annoyance.

I suppose the next step would be to remove the grates over the cooking elements after dark tonight, and then give it a couple of days before I look further, but it's supposed to rain tomorrow so I really need to close the grill again instead. I know the nest isn't inside the doors where the propane unit and other storage is, because I had gotten the utensils out of the compartment a week ago so I could wash them.

Ideas? And anyone who gives me an idea that gets me stung shall receive a free stray kitten, just a warning!