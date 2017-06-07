Do Comey's new revelations show obstruction of justice? - CNNPolitics.com

"The fact that he asks Comey to be alone with him is problematic and indicates a state of mind," said Michael Zeldin, a former top official at the Justice Department. "Why would you ask the AG to leave the room? It seems to imply some ulterior motive. He asks for something that is inappropriate to ask for. ... This is getting closer and closer to an indictable case."

But ... maybe not.

But others say not so fast.

"It is understandable that Comey would see this as inappropriate. That does not make it criminal," said Andrew McCarthy, a former federal prosecutor who writes for the conservative National Review.

"You can disagree with Trump's reasoning, but it is clearly not corrupt, which is the sine qua non of obstruction," McCarthy added. "Plus, to repeat, he did not order Comey to end the investigation. Pressuring a subordinate is not obstruction. Trump allowed Comey to continue exercising his discretion, though he did express hope about how that exercise would turn out."

I don't normally watch much political stuff, but I was hoping to watch the coverage of this tomorrow. However, work meetings are apparently going to get in the way. This is what I was most interested in, anyway, so I'm not sure I'll miss anything I really wanted to see.

There's lots of disagreement on what exactly this means. I'll be surprised if it leads to an obstruction charge (both due to legal ambiguity and the fact that the GOP doesn't seem ready yet to replace Trump with Pence), but we shall see.