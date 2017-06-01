Trump experiences life through the windshield of a golf cart. That explains a lot. - The Washington Post

Trump .. so low energy that he can't even manage to stroll along with the other NATO leaders. He might actually get some exercise, which he's against, if he walked rather than riding in a golf cart.
Despite his really weird ideas about biology and exercise, he seems to be enough into golf that you'd suppose he might be good at it. But nah, that would take to much effort and exercise - so he reportedly cheats at golf, too.
And he makes decisions for our country based on how other nations have treated his business deals - what a surprise!
And speaking of staffing, Trump’s experience in Florida suggests the expression “draining the swamp” may mean something different to him than it does to the rest of us.
His West Palm Beach golf course sits on the edge of what once was part of the Everglades, but is now dry, developed land — that is, swampland that has quite literally been drained. To Trump, then, “swamp draining” could easily mean seizing an opportunity to make a buck. No wonder he has filled key administration posts with corporate lobbyists in need of ethics waivers, and others pushing to pave paradise and put up a parking lot.