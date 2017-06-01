Trump experiences life through the windshield of a golf cart. That explains a lot. - The Washington Post

Trump .. so low energy that he can't even manage to stroll along with the other NATO leaders. He might actually get some exercise, which he's against, if he walked rather than riding in a golf cart.

Despite his really weird ideas about biology and exercise, he seems to be enough into golf that you'd suppose he might be good at it. But nah, that would take to much effort and exercise - so he reportedly cheats at golf, too.

And he makes decisions for our country based on how other nations have treated his business deals - what a surprise!