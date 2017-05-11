Donald Trump thinks he invented the phrase "priming the pump."

But beyond that it’s OK if the tax plan increases the deficit? It is OK, because it won’t increase it for long. You may have two years where you’ll…you understand the expression “prime the pump”?

Yes.We have to prime the pump.

It’s very Keynesian. We’re the highest-taxed nation in the world. Have you heard that expression before, for this particular type of an event?

Priming the pump? Yeah, have you heard it?

Yes. Have you heard that expression used before? Because I haven’t heard it. I mean, I just…I came up with it a couple of days ago and I thought it was good. It’s what you have to do.

Trump just can't stop himself from pretending crap like this, giving himself credit for ideas or terms he's heard and claiming they're his. And he doesn't realize that just because he's too ignorant to have heard widely used phrases before, or to realize that health care and the presidency aren't easy, that doesn't mean the rest of us are as stupid as he is. Geesh.