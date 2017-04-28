Moreover, Trump's personal toxicity; his stunning ignorance; his helplessness in holding in check his impulsive tendencies; his brazen appeals to white nationalism; his astoundingly inappropriate nepotism; his governing team of incompetents and his personal corruption (among many other faults) have created an image among the electorate that simply isn't going to change — and not just among Democrats.
If the first 100 days of Trump's presidency have shown us anything it is that Trump the President is little different than Trump the businessman and Trump the person: a failure.
Trump's Terrible 100 Days
