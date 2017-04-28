Trump's Terrible 100 Days

Moreover, Trump's personal toxicity; his stunning ignorance; his helplessness in holding in check his impulsive tendencies; his brazen appeals to white nationalism; his astoundingly inappropriate nepotism; his governing team of incompetents and his personal corruption (among many other faults) have created an image among the electorate that simply isn't going to change — and not just among Democrats.

.

.

If the first 100 days of Trump's presidency have shown us anything it is that Trump the President is little different than Trump the businessman and Trump the person: a failure.