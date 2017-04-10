Do these old tweets from Trump fortell our future?

Journalists have discovered a curious thing about Donald Trump’s Twitter history: any time Our Dumb President manages to fuck things up in a new and surprising way, it’s a safe bet he spent the last administration railing against Obama for doing the exact same thing—even if Obama didn’t actually do it. Take Trump’s well-documented habit of spending his time golfing instead of being president. It’s bad enough the new president can’t deal with the pressures of the job, but it’s especially hard to take in light of past tweets like this one about Obama:

We've all read the hypocritical tweets about Obama's golfing, but these tweets also include such gems as:

Again, to our very foolish leader - do not attack Syria - if you do many bad things will happen & from that fight the U.S. gets nothing!

After the two real tweet quotes, the article goes on to quote some other tweets. They're not real, but they're hilarious.

President Obama MUST stop feeding helpless Secret Service agents to his ravenous, demonic hatchlings. Our enemies are laughing at us!

Then there's one where he accuses Obama of covering the windows of the Lincoln bedroom with tin foil rather than creating jobs.

The Slate article isn't marked as satire that I could see; this is the only admission that it's satire, other than the silliness of the quotes:

As you’ll see from these 100% real tweets Trump sent over the past few years that are definitely not made up, the results were not reassuring.

If you need a good laugh, go read these tweets. The best satire is always something you could really imagine happening, after all.