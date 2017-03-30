Four changes to save Trump's presidency - The Washington Post

First, he needs to professionalize the White House. Out go the incompetent ideologues (Stephen K. Bannon, Stephen Miller, Sebastian Gorka), those who are in over their heads (Reince Priebus, Sean Spicer and Don McGahn, who gave poor advice on Ivanka Trump’s employment status and messed up the travel-ban executive order) and, yes, relatives. He cannot run this like a family business. Because that’s all he knows how to do, he’ll need experienced White House aides who are allowed to set up a streamlined decision-making system.