Newsvine

katrix

About Life is good Articles: 199 Seeds: 214 Comments: 43733 Since: Jul 2007

Four changes to save Trump's presidency - The Washington Post

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by katrix View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Thu Mar 30, 2017 7:53 AM
Discuss:

First, he needs to professionalize the White House. Out go the incompetent ideologues (Stephen K. Bannon, Stephen Miller, Sebastian Gorka), those who are in over their heads (Reince Priebus, Sean Spicer and Don McGahn, who gave poor advice on Ivanka Trump’s employment status and messed up the travel-ban executive order) and, yes, relatives. He cannot run this like a family business. Because that’s all he knows how to do, he’ll need experienced White House aides who are allowed to set up a streamlined decision-making system.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor