Gorilla Snack? Cheetos That Looks Like Harambe Sells on Ebay : News : Nature World News

"I opened up a bag of Flamin Hot Cheetos and as soon as I looked inside I came across this unique Cheetos that looks like Harambe the gorilla. This item is one of a kind!" the listing read.

CNBC noted that the item tagged as, "Gorilla Hot Cheetos - RARE - One of a Kind Cheetos - Harambe Gorilla," attracted 132 bids and sold on Tuesday for almost $100,000.

WTF?  According to the article, eBay was contacted and confirmed that this actually happened.  I wonder if the seller ever actually got paid, though.  If so - again, wtf!

 

