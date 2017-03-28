Gorilla Snack? Cheetos That Looks Like Harambe Sells on Ebay : News : Nature World News

"I opened up a bag of Flamin Hot Cheetos and as soon as I looked inside I came across this unique Cheetos that looks like Harambe the gorilla. This item is one of a kind!" the listing read.

CNBC noted that the item tagged as, "Gorilla Hot Cheetos - RARE - One of a Kind Cheetos - Harambe Gorilla," attracted 132 bids and sold on Tuesday for almost $100,000.