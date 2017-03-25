Trump Now Owns Obamacare, Despite His Refusal To Lead

Trump has stated that now the Democrats own Obamacare, and he's gleefully waiting for it to fail so they'll come to him, begging to make a deal. And then he'll make a beautiful deal that the people will love. (Although, since he couldn't make any deal, much less a beautiful one, with a Republican-controlled Congress the first time around, why would anyone think he could pull it off the next time?).

No, Mr. Trump, you own it now. You chose to leave it in place when you knew you couldn't pass off the turd your folks came up with as a replacement, so you could pretend you would only have lost by 5 or 10 votes rather than the 3 dozen votes you actually would have lost by, and try to save some face. So, you didn't repeal and replace - you now own Obamacare. You didn't include one single Democrat in the crafting process for this bill - you figured you didn't need any Democrat votes to pull this off when your party has control of Congress. It was the lack of Republican votes which threw you for a loop and caused this bill to fail. Your last fix actually resulted in your LOSING more Republican votes, as members of Congress recognized how bad your plan really was. Not that I think you actually have a clue about what was in the bill - you don't like to actually read anything, and you clearly made just a minimal effort to do your job and get support for it (it's more fun to sit in a semi and honk the horn) - but hey, you're President, so you own that too.

Whatever happens now is on you. You're the so-called leader - YOU approach the Democrats, admit that you fucked up, and offer to work with both them and the Republicans to identify the pros and cons with the ACA, and to see what can be done to fix the flaws while mitigating damage to the positives. Keep the CBO involved, take their feedback seriously, and give Congress the chance to think about the potential impact. If you had included the Democrats from the beginning, and given your people plenty of time to work on this rather than trying to showboat and go for a quick ego boost (what did you think they could do in 3 weeks?) - maybe you wouldn't be looking so stupid right now. Yes, it will be drawn-out and painful, having the Dems and Reps work together to come up with something both can at least tolerate, but that's what governing is about. And while you're at it, remember that you work for us, and you're supposed to put the American people above yourself and your ego, and your business interests.

That's how a true leader would approach it, anyway - which is why there's zero chance of Trump doing it.