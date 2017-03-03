Newsvine

katrix

About Life is good Articles: 198 Seeds: 211 Comments: 43394 Since: Jul 2007

Like Clinton, Gov. Pence used a personal email for state business.

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by katrix View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONSlate
Seeded on Thu Mar 2, 2017 8:07 PM
Discuss:

If you’re standing up, please sit down. There’s no easy way to tell you this—your Mom and Dad still love you very much—but Mike Pence used a private email account to conduct official state business, sometimes on sensitive matters, when he was the governor of Indiana. Who cares? Well, exactly. Other than Gov. Mike Pence is now Vice President Mike Pence, in part, because of his incessant baying about Hillary Clinton using a private email address! Lock him up? Ahem.

 

This, on top of Pence's fighting to have keep his government emails from released, which are our property, and still being selected as Trump's VP. 

Hypocrisy has no bounds when it comes to Trump, his administration, and his supporters.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor