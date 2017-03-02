Like Clinton, Gov. Pence used a personal email for state business.

If you’re standing up, please sit down. There’s no easy way to tell you this—your Mom and Dad still love you very much—but Mike Pence used a private email account to conduct official state business, sometimes on sensitive matters, when he was the governor of Indiana. Who cares? Well, exactly. Other than Gov. Mike Pence is now Vice President Mike Pence, in part, because of his incessant baying about Hillary Clinton using a private email address! Lock him up? Ahem.

This, on top of Pence's fighting to have keep his government emails from released, which are our property, and still being selected as Trump's VP.

Hypocrisy has no bounds when it comes to Trump, his administration, and his supporters.