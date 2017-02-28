Our Generals, and Why Trump Isn't a Leader

This one is over the top, IMO. We all know that military operations go bad sometimes. But we're not used to our President whining and blaming his generals for his own decision.

http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/28/politics/ryan-owens-donald-trump-yemen/index.html

Asked in an interview with Fox News Monday about the controversial US raid in Yemen last month, Trump repeatedly emphasized the role others played in planning the mission before he signed off on it.The operation against an al Qaeda target resulted in the Trump administration's first combat death, Navy SEAL Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, after Special Forces came under enemy fire."This was a mission that was started before I got here. This was something that was, you know, just they wanted to do. They came to see me. They explained what they wanted to do, the generals, who are very respected," he said. "My generals are the most respected that we've had in many decades I believe. And they lost Ryan."

So, it wasn't my fault, they wanted to do it, I had nothing to do with it ... this, coming from a man who refuses to read, to listen to security briefings (tweets about Nordstrom during security briefings) or military intelligence. Throws his generals under the bus, and then thinks that saying they're respected somehow makes up for what he said. Trump liked to brag that he knows more about ISIS than our generals do, while also bragging about never reading or learning any facts. He's also famous for taking credit for things he had nothing to do with, and blaming others for every single thing he does wrong. And this example epitomizes those aspects of Trump.

Leaders take responsibility. Trump signed off on this mission without even being able to explain what it was about, its history, and then just blamed the generals when it went South, as missions sometimes do.

This is a direct quote from Trump, made on Fox News - yet he'll probably still call it "fake news" since it portrays him in a negative light. He took no responsibility, and what's worse, he made it clear that he didn't even bother learning just what the details were about the mission. He tried to also blame Obama, and claimed that Obama had already approved the mission, when no such thing ever occurred. (Oh, and he claims that "his generals" are the best, even though these generals have been in our military for years and their being there has nothing to do with Trump. Trump didn't actually choose these generals, despite his delusions of having done so, and if they're respected now - they were respected under previous administrations as well, when they actually achieved their rank. And even though he claims to know much more about ISIS than they do).

It's all the generals' fault, it's just, you know, "something that they wanted to do." Yeah, it was something they wanted to do for shits and giggles, I'm sure (/s). And "they lost Ryan." How can anyone in the military respect this man as their Commander in Chief? He signed off on the mission without having a clue about it, and now whines about how "they're respected" (although he clearly doesn't respect them) and just keeps deflecting from his failure to be a leader. Yes, operations go bad - but when they do, our Commander in Chief is supposed to man up and act like a leader.

