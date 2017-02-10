Newsvine

katrix

About Life is good Articles: 196 Seeds: 207 Comments: 42768 Since: Jul 2007

The short-fingered vulgarian cometh: When Spy met Trump

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by katrix View Original Article: Pando.com
Seeded on Fri Feb 10, 2017 1:02 PM
Discuss:

I found a second reason to appreciate tech — the SPY magazine archives scanned and searchable in Google Books.

It couldn’t have come at a better time, now that Donald Trump is leading the GOP back to the White House, and the rest of humanity to End Times.

Spy Magazine is the main reason Trump hates Vanity Fair so much.  They actually coined the term "short-fingered vulgarian" to describe Trump.  This is a hilarious blast from the past, and reminded me why I've despised Trump for decades - back when he was a Democrat.  He's simply a despicable person, and always has been. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor