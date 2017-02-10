The short-fingered vulgarian cometh: When Spy met Trump

I found a second reason to appreciate tech — the SPY magazine archives scanned and searchable in Google Books.
It couldn’t have come at a better time, now that Donald Trump is leading the GOP back to the White House, and the rest of humanity to End Times.
Spy Magazine is the main reason Trump hates Vanity Fair so much. They actually coined the term "short-fingered vulgarian" to describe Trump. This is a hilarious blast from the past, and reminded me why I've despised Trump for decades - back when he was a Democrat. He's simply a despicable person, and always has been.