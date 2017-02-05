Old Timers - What's Your Favorite (or worst) Article You Ever Posted?

I just had an exchange with Lauhal, which included my responding to her comment with *snert* - I will always think of her when I use that term, or hear it. That brought back some memories about an article I once wrote, in which the innocuous use of *snert* exploded into metadrama due to some crap in urban dictionary or something. and people who liked to stir up metadrama. In another recent conversation, I also recalled an ignorant article I wrote when I first started here about the line item veto, which was rather embarrassing .. ah, salad days.

So. If you've been here for a long time, is there an article you wrote that you fondly, or not so fondly, recall that we can laugh about, learn from, ridicule, or whatever? Repost it and let's dredge it back up! It's better than talking about Trump or Kellyanne. Original articles are what I'm looking for - back then, we wrote lots of them, rather than just seeding links.