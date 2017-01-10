Trump asks RFK Jr. to chair vaccine safety commission - NY Daily News

Kennedy, the son of the late Robert Kennedy and the nephew of the late John F. Kennedy, has in recent years emerged as one of the most prominent voices in the movement casting suspicion on vaccinations for young children. Kennedy, whose day job is running the Riverkeeper environmental group, has questioned the safety of vaccinating children and suggested that vaccines could be linked to autism — a claim the medical community has categorically rejected as untrue and dangerous to public health.

Once again, Trump picks someone who is totally unqualified for their position. A person who buys into the debunked bullshit about vaccines causing autism, chairing a commission on vaccine safety. It doesn't surprise me that Trump gives more credence to Playboy bunnies and frauds like Wakefield than to facts, though.

These people will end up killing children, most likely, because of their ignorance about science. Diseases like measles and mumps are on the rise because of people like this.