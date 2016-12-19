Happy Solstice - Days will be getting longer!

The winter solstice is almost here. It's the shortest day of the year - and after that, the days will start getting longer. Our worst weather where I live is in January and February, so when it's cold and snowy and icy, it's so wonderful to know that we have one or two minutes of extra daylight each day. It just makes me feel more cheerful to know that spring is on its way, even though winter has just begun, and to see that little bit more of daytime.

I have some plants in my garden which bloom in late winter (such as hellebores), I try to have blooms 10 or 11 months out of the year. The cardinals have started bugging me, ordering me to buy some sunflower seed to ensure that I do my part if I want them to hang out during the winter. The leaves are gone from the trees, the flowers are done, but bright red cardinals are ready to take their place.

Cheers!