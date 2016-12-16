America is facing a whipped cream shortage. Don't panic—try these substitutes.

Just when you thought 2016 couldn’t get any worse, terrible news emerges from the Reddi-wip factory. “A whipped cream shortage is looming, just in time for peak holiday pie,” warns the Washington Post. “The Nation Is Facing a Dire Whipped-Cream Shortage During Prime Dessert Season,” says Time. “Whipped Cream Shortage Could Leave Your Holiday Pies Bare,” declares a CBS affiliate in Miami that apparently employs a crack team of headline-writers.

It’s tragic but true: America is facing a shortage of whipped cream and a consequent epidemic of bare pies. This worst-case scenario is a result of a reduced supply of nitrous oxide, the propellant used in aerosol cans, following an explosion at a plant in Florida last summer. “We encourage shoppers to stock up early on Reddi-wip during our peak holiday season,” a Conagra representative told the Post. And the shortage doesn’t just affect Reddi-wip—it affects all dairy whipped toppings sold in cans.