Trump advisor Anthony Scaramucci anti-science interview on CNN.

I’ve made something of a career in debunking nonsense when it comes to science, from people who think the Moon landings were faked to hair-on-fire UFOlogists who think every lens flare and dust mote in a photo is the precursor to an alien invasion.

So when I say that Trump’s advisor Anthony Scaramucci just let loose one of the more asinine streams of anti-science garbage I’ve heard, you must appreciate the scale of what I mean.

Scaramucci —who is on Trump’s Presidential Transition Team Executive Committee— was on CNN’s Dec. 14th edition of “New Day”, interviewed by anchor Chris Cuomo. The topic was global warming, specifically a recent and terrifying effort by Trump’s team to get the names of all Department of Energy scientists who work on climate change and have attended conferences on the subject. Given how anti-science Trump’s cabinet nominations are, and Trump’s own predilection for harassing and attacking people, this move to collect names of scientists is extraordinarily chilling. It brings up visions of Joseph McCarthy at the very least.

Cuomo starts off the interview on this topic, but then it veers wildly into nonsense so thick you couldn’t cut it with a light saber