Trump chief of staff Priebus: White House press briefings could be changed - Dec. 14, 2016

Reince Priebus, the current Republican National Committee chairman who has been tapped to serve as Trump's chief of staff, said in an interview that many White House traditions, such as the daily press briefing, need to be reconsidered.

"Look, I think that many things have to change, and I think that it's important that we look at all of those traditions that are great, but quite frankly, as you know, don't really make news," Priebus told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. "And you know, even looking at things like the daily White House briefing from the press secretary, I mean, there's a lot of different ways that things can be done, and I can assure you we're looking at that."

"The point of all of this conversation is that the traditions, while some of them are great, I think it's time to revisit a lot of these things that have been done in the White House," he added, "and I can assure you that change is going to happen, even on things that might seem boring like this topic, but also change as far as how we're going to approach tax reform, the American worker, how we protect them and business all at the same time why skyrocketing our economy."