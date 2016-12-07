We Must Ban Jenny - 867 5309 and Every Breath You Take

I heard this song on a classic rock station while I was driving home this evening. Tommy TuTone. This is a really, really terrible song. The dude finds some girl's number on the (bathroom, I assume) wall and starts harassing her. He's never met her, but he calls her, telling her she needs to be his.

Jenny, Jenny, you're the girl for me Oh, you don't know me, but you make me so happy I tried to call you before, but I lost my nerve I tried my imagination, but I was disturbed

This is unacceptable. It even implies that he tried to masturbate while thinking about her (never even having met her). It's sick and disgusting.

While we're at it, we need to ban "Every Breath You Take" - it's about a guy who can't accept that his girlfriend left him, and stalks her (Sting has said he doesn't understand why some people think it's a romantic song).

Every breath you take Every move you make I'll be watching you

Oh, baby, it's cold outside.