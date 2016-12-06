Should Candidates Have To Undergo Background Checks?

A conversation with SpartyOn made me think about this. I find it ludicrous that if we, the people, decide to elect someone, they get access to all kinds of classified information and are able to make major decisions for the entire country without even having to go through a background check and being cleared.

I don't think Trump would have a snowball's chance in hell of getting a clearance, if his finances, business dealing, foreign relationships, conflicts of interest, etc. were put through a background check the way other Federal employees and contractors are. And I think a regular employee who did what Hillary did regarding those emails would have lost their clearance. Basically, I don't think either of this year's candidates would be able to get through a background check and be granted a security clearance, if they were held to the same standards all of us would be held to.

Candidates for other positions should have to do this as well, if those positions involve national security and access to classified information, or financial responsibilities. There are lots of examples of elected officials who simply would not qualify. Petraeus is one who immediately comes to mind from a security perspective, and there are plenty on both sides who have committed crimes (using their positions) and then been reelected.

You can't run a computer system in the government without being thoroughly investigated, even when it's not a classified system, so why is it that the people who can start wars, make major financial decisions, etc. don't have to undergo this vetting process?

Neither party would support making this a requirement, because it would be against their own interests, but it sure would be nice for OUR interests if it were a requirement, IMO. Thoughts?