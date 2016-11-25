Newsvine

Do You Fold Your Underwear? Updated - Do You Hang Toilet Paper Over or Under?

By katrix
Fri Nov 25, 2016 9:13 AM
My mom subscribes to Readers Digest, and I leafed through her latest issue this morning.  There was an article on "Genius Folding Habits" which, for some unknown reason, I decided to read.  First it explained how to fold pants, and then ... how to fold panties and briefs??? Really?  It wasn't "fold in half, put in drawer" - it was quite detailed.  You're even supposed to make sure any decorations on the waistband are showing.  Is it just me, or is that ridiculous?  It didn't address thong underwear, I wonder how you fold those?

Next thing you know, I'll be expected to iron my underwear. 

But now, I'm feeling a little embarrassed because when my house was burglarized last spring, and the burglars went through all my dresser drawers (I suppose in the hopes that I hid money, jewelry or drugs in them), they saw that  I don't fold my underwear properly.  Now I'm really glad that I didn't have to show up at court (my security cameras provided enough evidence and they pled guilty).

The stakes have been raised.  There is now a discussion about whether toilet paper should be hung over or under.  I always hang mine under, because when you have a kitten, that's the only way for it to stay on the roll, rather than all over the house.  Nothing to see means nothing to grab and play with.

