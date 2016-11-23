Happy Thanksgiving to All Viners

I hope all of you have a great Thanksgiving, and that you have friends/family to share it with, and maybe an "orphan" or two to join you.

Please remember that your dinner table conversations should not necessarily mirror some of the stuff we talk about in here. If you have "that person" in your family who insists on discussing politics or religion, either get them so drunk that they pass out, or send them out to get milk or beer, and then accidentally lock the front door. (The same goes for any Cowboys fans who might be joining you for Thanksgiving).

What are you having for dinner? Tomorrow, I'm just hosting a small get-together (which includes a friend's dog for an overnight stay, since she'll be out of town), and making chicken and dumplings (I gave my "free" 20 pound turkey to a friend who could use it - there's no way I could come close to using all those leftovers). Football, food, some wine, GO SKINS, and thanks to having the dog here, I'll be forced to go for several one or two mile walks during the day and then again Friday - that's a very good thing.

I am going to a Friendsgiving on Saturday and still have to decide what to bring as a side dish. Mashed cauliflower, chile rellenos (more of a casserole, don't actually have to stuff and fry them, and I have homegrown poblanos to put in it) ... hmm. They'll be smoking ribs or something, no turkey there either. My pseudo-daughter will bring me a plate of turkey and the fixings from her grandma's house tomorrow evening, because while I'm not all that much into turkey, I want a plate of leftover turkey dinner!

Have a WONDERFUL day, and safe travels to everyone.