Trump Foundation admits breaking law in IRS document.

Slate
Tue Nov 22, 2016
No surprise here - despite the Trump campaign's constant screeching about the Clinton Foundation, and their accusations that the Washington Post reporter was biased and nothing more than a partisan hack, it turns out the Trump Foundation has done lots of illegal things.

Of course, it was pretty obvious before the election, yet people elected this charlatan anyway.  

And just as Trump said, his supporters knew about all of his conflicts of interest and elected him anyway.  So it doesn't sound as if he's going to do anything about those.

 

 

