We see a lot of instances where people seed links from non-credible sources. Most of us, I think, try not to do that - there are those who get upset when it's pointed out that their source isn't credible, of course.

Here's an article that lists some widely known non-credible sources. If you seed links from these, you may want to reconsider.

Some are actual satire sites, but they're included as well since some people take their articles as "real."