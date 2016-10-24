Newsvine

katrix

About Life is good Articles: 193 Seeds: 198 Comments: 41993 Since: Jul 2007

Meta - Is Posting from Pay Sites OK?

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By katrix
Mon Oct 24, 2016 11:41 AM
Discuss:

I read a couple of things in today's Washington Post which I really found interesting, and thought about seeding.  One was an editorial (?) by Robert J Samuelson about why you should split your ticket, despite how counterintuitive that seems.  The other was about the Pirate Party in Iceland.  I thought both of those would lead to some pretty interesting discussions on all sides of the political fence.

However, I know how frustrated I get when someone seeds from the WSJ or NYT and I can't read the article.  WashPo allows a few free reads per month, but that's it.  So, I decided not to seed them.

I'm not going to put up a poll - I'd rather hear personal viewpoints about this.  Is it OK to seed stuff that you know many 'viners won't be able to access?  I think not, but I'm not rabid about it - it's a mild preference.  

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor