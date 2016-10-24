Meta - Is Posting from Pay Sites OK?

I read a couple of things in today's Washington Post which I really found interesting, and thought about seeding. One was an editorial (?) by Robert J Samuelson about why you should split your ticket, despite how counterintuitive that seems. The other was about the Pirate Party in Iceland. I thought both of those would lead to some pretty interesting discussions on all sides of the political fence.

However, I know how frustrated I get when someone seeds from the WSJ or NYT and I can't read the article. WashPo allows a few free reads per month, but that's it. So, I decided not to seed them.

I'm not going to put up a poll - I'd rather hear personal viewpoints about this. Is it OK to seed stuff that you know many 'viners won't be able to access? I think not, but I'm not rabid about it - it's a mild preference.