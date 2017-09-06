My Last Cat Article on NV ...

It seems a little strange to be writing this, knowing that it's the last article I'll write in here about the felines I've shared my home with over the years. This one is both sad and happy. I think it's a good way to go out on this topic.

First, my beautiful Lucy - my golden lion - died two weeks ago. He was only 15 but was physically old beyond his years, and his system just slowly shut down. He had a great life, though, and went in peace. He left me the same way he came to me when he was about 6 or 7 .. on his terms.

Second, I'm a sucker and so ... My losing Lucy means Pantera's gain. I'm keeping one of the little black kittens now, even though he snores in my ear. And I'm getting Mama cat fixed tomorrow .... assuming I can pull her out from wherever she's hiding in the morning (I had to bring her in today to make sure I could capture her in time for her vet appt - but had to let her out of the cat carrier into a room where she could eat and use a litterbox). This means every single one of that adorable Cleaver family of strays has been neutered, and many of them have their forever homes. Pantera's brother is most likely going to his forever home in a week or so. Either way - there will be no more cats produced by any of those six ... imagine how many kittens they could have produced in the next year or so?

Neuter is Cuter!