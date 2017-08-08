Newsvine

What we can learn from the eclipse (You can help gather data)

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONSlate
Citizen science projects across the country are looking for all kinds of help from regular people in and outside of the path of totality. GLOBE Observer, for instance, is a mobile app you can use to photograph clouds and record sky observations before, during, and after the eclipse, which will later be compared with NASA’s own satellite images. Google and UC–Berkeley are asking for images from all points of the eclipse path to make a high-definition, time-expanded video of the entire event, called the Eclipse Megamovie 2017. The California Academy of Sciences’ Life Responds app, meanwhile, allows users to contribute their observations of animals and plants during the eclipse. (NASA has also compiled a handy list of some notable citizen science projects here.) Contributions and observations from people in all areas of the eclipse zone will likely provide an unprecedented bounty of data for scientists.

