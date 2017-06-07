Two maryland high school seniors shot dead before graduation - CNN.com

Two Maryland high school seniors were found shot dead in a car the night before their graduation.

Who killed them or why remains a mystery, according to police.

Artem Ziberov, 18, and Shadi Najjar, 17, were found late Monday in Shadi's car, which was running when officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired, according to Montgomery County Police.

More than a dozen shots can be heard on a neighbor's surveillance footage obtained by CNN affiliate WJLA.

Montgomery Village isn't the best area; I lived there for a while. I'm guessing it's drug related. Whether they went to buy drugs (hey, some honor students smoke pot) and a deal went bad, or they were mistaken for someone else, I can't think of any other explanation.

It's a tragedy, either way. Sometimes I'm surprised that so many of us make it past the dumb things we do as teenagers.