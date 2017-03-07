GOP health plan preoccupied with lottery winners on Medicaid.

Part of the GOP’s plan involves reducing state Medicaid costs, a program that gives low-income individuals and families access to health coverage that was expanded under Obamacare in many states. But what is the GOP plan’s numero uno idea for cutting state Medicaid costs? Taking on, you know, your everyday lottery winner or, more technically, "letting states disenroll high dollar lottery winners.” I feel better about this bill already.

If that seems absurd, just know that the word “lottery” was mentioned 11 times in the GOP health care plan. The important issue of Medicaid got equal attention with 11 mentions. A full six pages of the 60-plus page bill were devoted to lottery winnings. Lottery winnings! Essentially, the GOP bill's big idea on this—to which it devoted nearly 10-percent of its attention—is figuring out ways to make sure lottery-winners on Medicaid can't cheat the system. Seriously. The bill goes on and on and on to stipulate under which circumstances the state can declare you no longer in need of—nor entitled to—Medicaid.