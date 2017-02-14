Why Are Some People Against Death With Dignity Acts?

DC is trying to pass a Death with Dignity act, and Congress is pushing back. I know there is a lot of opposition to these acts, and I don't understand why. OK, in the case of Chaffetz, he's a Mormon and he claims it goes against his deeply held personal beliefs - but I don't think people have any business trying to legislate their religious beliefs onto the rest of us in the first place. If he thinks suicide is a sin and will never commit suicide, that's fine - nobody is trying to make him commit suicide.

Personally, if I'm ever diagnosed with a painful terminal disease, or Alzheimer's, there's a very good likelihood that I will commit suicide. It's not something I take lightly in the least, I love living. But we put our pets down when they no longer have a decent quality of life out of kindness, so why can't we do that when it comes to our own quality of life?

If I feel that my quality of life is such that it's not worth living in pain (or without my mind), why is it anyone else's business to prevent me from taking my life? Doing it with dignity is much better than having me overdose, or shoot myself, or whatever (and much less traumatic for my loved ones and whoever ends up finding me). Actually, these acts tend to err on the side of caution - I think many of them require that the person be given 6 months or less to live. In the case of Alzheimer's, I have no interest in "living" for years without my mind, or in putting my loved ones through the agony involved in that. Many people want to keep on living no matter what, and that's fine - it should be each person's individual choice.

Other than religious reasons, what are the other reasons people object to this concept? Are any of them valid reasons?