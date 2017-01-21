Trump Plagiarized his Inauguration Cake from Obama

Trump's inauguration cake is a clear ripoff of the cake that was made for Obama's 2012 inauguration. Of course, the plagiarism shouldn't surprise anyone; Trump is famous for his lack of ethics, and part of Melania's speech was plagiarized from Michelle Obama. And he famously kept using Rolling Stones songs after they told him not to (including walking out to Heart of Stone, with the following descriptive lyrics:

There's been so many girls that I've known / I've made so many cry, and still I wonder why / Here comes a little girl, I see her walking down the street / She's all by herself, I try to knock her off her feet

Hopefully the baker who made the original cake can get some compensation.