My first Mormons coming to my house, rather than JWs

Every time some religious salesman has come to my house in the boondocks, it's been a JW. Generally a very well dressed older couple with their little pamphlets and a very nice car. Always trying to preach at me, and irritating me. I've often thought about what I'd do the next time that happens. I'd have pamphlets ready to give to them, explaining how they could escape from their cult. I'd ask them for their address, so that I could come to their house and push my views on them, and invade their privacy - just as they were doing to me.

Today, I heard a knock on my door - and it wasn't JWs. I had my first Mormons stop by. Two young boys, very polite and earnest. All my thoughts about how I would react went out the window. They had little badges with their names on them, and I kept wanting to sing "Hello! Hello! DingDong!" from the Book of Mormon play I saw last year (fantastic, btw). But they were just so innocent and nice, and earnest, and pasty, and brainwashed, and non-intrusive, I couldn't be the jerk I had thought I would be.

As soon as they told me who they were, I smiled and told them I wasn't interested. Then I told them that I hoped they had a wonderful day and a wonderful weekend. They were kind of shocked by that, and talked to me about what a nice place in the woods I had, how peaceful it was, and we had a little conversation which didn't involve any preaching on their part, or any further mention of their religion. It also showed that they had no clue what area they were in - I live a quarter-mile from a river, and they didn't even know there was a river nearby. They walked down my long driveway, I guess someone just dropped them off and hoped things would go well (often, in the country, that kind of stuff doesn't go over very well). That pissed me off and is part of the reason I was so nice to them.

Then they asked me if I knew anyone who needed any services (and again, I was nice, and didn't put them to work in my yard - I know that they're required to offer to help people out with chores - even though these kids couldn't have possibly even started my chainsaw, much less used it without one of them cutting off a body part). I pretended to misunderstand, and acted as though I thought they were asking if any of my neighbors would want them to come preach. I told them that anyone I knew who was religious already had a church, and those of us like myself who are atheists aren't interested. (then I texted my next door neighbor and told her she owed me, for not sending them over to her and saying she needed some help in her yard).

They never once tried to preach as the JWs do. So, I prefer them invading my privacy over the JWs. I still pity them for what they're subjected to, and how they're brainwashed. Being forced to offer to help out in rural homes, when they clearly have never seen a power tool ... how awful is that? They were so nervous when I answered the door, because they knew damn well that they irritated people, yet they had to do this. It's abusive, IMO. But it was far less annoying than my past encounters with the JW salesmen, although much sadder.

I did tell them that I knew a couple who met as Mormon missionaries, and who have been together for over 20 years and are now very happily married - their names are Richard and Robert. Heh. I couldn't resist that one (which is true). So, I hopefully gave them a little food for thought, without being the dick that I thought I would be. At that point, they looked a little shocked, but didn't ask anything more, and I left it at that.