Trump raises trust questions with spy feud - CNNPolitics.com

President-elect Donald Trump's feud with the intelligence community is taking on surreal overtones just over two weeks before his inauguration, raising the potential of unusual tension with the nation's top spies when he moves into the White House.

Unless he changes course, Trump will take office having invested more credibility in the views of Russian President Vladimir Putin and WikiLeaks fugitive Julian Assange than in leading US intelligence agencies.

Trump's sensitive ego and his thinking he knows more than experts about everything make him so unfit to lead this country. He couldn't lead his way out of a paper bag; he can only dictate.

This may not be officially treason, but it's certainly disgusting.