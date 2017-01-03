10 questions Trump should be asked at his press conference — if he ever holds it - The Washington Post

Donald Trump will take the Oval Office with more potential financial conflicts of interest than any president in American history, yet no president in modern times has refused more steadfastly to reveal details his finances. After the election, Trump promised to to hold a press conference in early December at which he’d answer questions about how he will ensure that his widespread holdings will not provide opportunities for graft or the incentive to shape American policy toward his own financial gain.

After all, as he said in January, “My whole life I’ve been greedy, greedy, greedy. I’ve grabbed all the money I could get. I’m so greedy.” Yet when the date of that press conference came and went, he and his advisers said that he was too busy to do it, and it would happen some time in January.

But let’s assume for the moment that there actually will be such a press conference, on January 11 or at some other time. Here are some questions that those fortunate enough to be called on might consider asking the president-elect: